AAP claims BJP members attacked MCD official trying to stop illegal construction

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party leader and MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak on Friday lashed out at the BJP here after some members purportedly associated with the saffron party allegedly thrashed an MCD official under the pretext of "recovering funds".



"It is being told that this illegal construction was backed and done in accordance with BJP leaders," Pathak alleged, adding that when one official of the MCD was trying to stop the illegal construction of a building in the Matiala assembly segment, he was "attacked, abused and sent away" from the location.

The AAP leader went on to say that police officials were refusing to lodge the aggrieved official's complaint and only did so after hundreds of his colleagues arrived to show support.

"It seems that the leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party had either connived in the construction of the building or had already received the bribe amount. When an officer reached there to do his work, the leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party had thrashed him up," the AAP leader said.

Pathak alleged that BJP's building mafia effectively runs by using the common man's house to extract bribes in terms of per square yards of the land. "If the person who is building the house refuses to pay them the desired amount, BJP leaders blackmail them and say that the construction of their house will be halted forthwith," he added.

Pathak, who has been aggressively critical of the BJP-run MCDs with the civic body elections scheduled for next year, said that such activities will come to an end once his party wins the corporation election.