AAP claims attack on Dy CM Sisodia home 'organised'

New Delhi: After the attack by a mob of BJP workers on the house of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, while he was out, several BJP leaders and municipal corporation leaders have said that their party workers had gone to protest outside Sisodia's home and to "remind him not to use non-parliamentary language and maintain the decorum expected of Dy CM".



The saffron party leaders were referring to a video of Sisodia and AAP Leader Durgesh Pathak discussing something outside the CM's residence while they were trying to enter amid heavy police presence.

The video was widely shared by the BJP with unverified audio of men speaking of "hitting mayors". There is no sign of the words being spoken by either Sisodia or Pathak. However, "enraged" over this, the party filed a complaint against the two AAP leaders, which is yet to be turned into an FIR.

With an aim to protest these purported remarks, the Delhi BJP had sought permission to protest outside Sisodia's home, which was denied, despite which they showed up and entered his home.

North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash said, "A delegation of BJP members had gone to Sisodia's residence to remind him not to use non-parliamentary language and maintain the decorum expected of a deputy chief minister."

Delhi BJP vice president Ashok Goel reacted to the charges and said that the AAP leaders were trying to divert attention from the purported "conspiracy" to kill Delhi's mayors and other civic body leaders. "The video is also not genuine as you can see date timing. We have gone to the house to warn them that don't hatch such conspiracy otherwise we will give them befitting reply," he told Millennium Post.

The Delhi BJP has, however, refuted the allegations of the AAP government that their party workers attacked Deputy CM's residence. They claim that their protest was peaceful and the video released by the Aam Aadmi Party was also fake.

AAP leaders Saurabh Bhardwaj, Atishi and chief spokesperson Raghav Chadha took aim at the BJP and said the Centre-controlled Delhi Police had failed to act and stop the "goons" from entering the residence. CCTV footage released by the party shows the men opening the gate and entering the residence in front of police personnel. "This seems to be an orchestrated and premeditated attack at the behest of the Home Minister with police very clearly just standing by," Chadha said.