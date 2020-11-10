AAP claims 1.25L MCD staffers on strike; BJP refutes

New delhi: AAP on Monday claimed that 1.25 lakh employees of the three municipal corporations here are on strike, even as the BJP termed it a "cooked up" story, saying Delhi saw normal work by staff of the civic bodies.



The North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) are led by BJP mayors.

The AAP, which is in power in the national capital, also alleged that the BJP is doing politics over salaries of municipal corporation workers to defame the Delhi government. A section of employees of the NDMC are on strike over non-payment of salaries.