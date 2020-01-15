AAP challenges Gambhir to give up free facilities he receives as MP

New Delhi: AAP leader Sanjay Singh on Wednesday addressed the insensitivity of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its leaders for continuously opposing the free welfare schemes of the AAP government. He reassured the people of Delhi that the BJP's statements do not matter, because after coming to power, the AAP government will continue all the welfare schemes.



He pointed out that in a recent interview, BJP MP from East Delhi Gautam Gambhir had opposed the free welfare schemes of the AAP government. Singh challenged Gambhir to voluntarily give up all the free facilities he receives as an MP, before opposing free facilities provided to Delhi citizens.

Singh said, "Several leaders of the BJP have time and again conveyed their anti-development and regressive stance including opposition to basic services such as electricity and water being free and it is good that their true intentions have been revealed before the assembly elections are held."

"Vijay Goel recently announced that all the free schemes would end if his party comes to power, which was reinforced by Prakash Javadekar also. Then we had Anil Jain saying that his party is against any kind of free services to the people. Today, Gautam Gambhir has contradicted the claims made by Manoj Tiwari that the BJP will provide five times higher subsidy to the people of Delhi, if they form the government. Reports state that Gambhir has expressed sharp disapproval of the same and said he does not support the provision of subsidy by his party," Singh said.

He said that the inflation rate in the country has been consistently rising due to the unfavourable policies of the central government. "Instead of focussing on resolving inflation, they have been criticizing the AAP government for providing relief to the people of Delhi from this inflation. Anil Jain is insulting the people of Delhi by criticizing them for availing free schemes. How can they be so insensitive to the plight of citizens of Delhi," Singh said.

"We are unburdening the load from the pockets of the people by providing them free electricity up to 200 units, free bus rides to women, free health services and education, free water and other essential services in these times of high inflation. Gambhir and his party need to look at it from the perspective of the average working class, after understanding their predicament. Understand the importance of free electricity, free water, free health and education to a family living in a basti. Ask a lady who commutes long distances to work daily and has limited income, to understand the value of free bus rides," added Singh.