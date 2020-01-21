AAP campaign gathers steam in last phase

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party leader Gopal Rai on Tuesday said that the AAP is all set to enter the last phase of their campaign. He said that the top leaders will regularly hold public gatherings across Delhi, as also padyatras and roadshows. Rai said that AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal will conduct eight sessions of 'Town Hall' at different locations of Delhi along with roadshows in different Assembly constituencies.

"Now that the nomination process is over, AAP has from today, started its public campaign. On Tuesday, Manish Sisodia kickstarted the campaign from Jangpura and Kalkaji Vidhan Sabha, Sanjay Singh from Laxmi Nagar and Vishwas Nagar Vidhan Sabha. I will start it from Rajinder Nagar and Hari Nagar Vidhan Sabha. All

three of us will regularly hold public gatherings across Delhi. We will enter the last leg of the campaign with public gatherings, padyatras and roadshows," said Rai.

He also said that the Delhi CM will also launch the public campaign through a roadshow on Wednesday. It will begin from Burari, pass through Badli Vidhan Sabha and onto Adarsh Nagar, where it will end. There will be a roadshow in the evening too, that will begin from Krishana Nagar and end at Shahdara.

"On January 23, the Town Hall will be held at Siri Fort Auditorium. Consequently multiple Town Hall is slated to be held till January 30. The roadshows and public meetings will continue alongside. We are gearing up for our campaign from today, volunteers will receive a training session on January 23 til February 2, a door to door campaign will be conducted, during which volunteers will present Arvind Kejriwal's Guarantee Card to every household in Delhi," said Rai.

Earlier in the day, Gopal Rai asked the BJP to disclose the name of their Chief Ministerial face for the upcoming election. He also said that both BJP and Congress have no one who can present a challenge to an honest and hardworking Chief Minister like Arvind Kejriwal. He also said that the BJP is trying to cobble together a coalition to gain some measure of

confidence, to face AAP in elections.

Rai said, "Today was the last day to file nomination for the Delhi Assembly Elections. AAP declared candidates for all 70 seats. BJP and Congress have also managed to field candidates on all 70 seats. Now, candidates from all 3 parties are in the fray and AAP is contesting this election under the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal who is also our CM candidate."