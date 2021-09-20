AAP calls it cosmetic; inducts one expelled councillor into party

New Delhi: In the wake of these expulsions, AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj on Sunday took aim at the BJP-ruled MCDs, claiming his party had been proven right over the allegations of corruption in the civic bodies and asked Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta why it took him so long to expel corrupt leader.

Bharadwaj alleged that the BJP was trying to save face ahead of the civic polls by allegedly putting up an act of being tough on corruption.

The AAP MLA went on to even claim that the BJP had through internal surveys found that it was losing popularity and hence this step had been taken.

Bharadwaj said even the BJP knew that they would not be able to win 45 seats.

"To cope with this downfall and minimize damage, the BJP has started to fire its councillors while calling out their 'corruption'. Since the mayor has been elected and the standing committee elections have taken place as well, the BJP is now dumping its councillors," Bharadwaj said.

"Sacking people from the party on the basis of corruption is not proper action, rather getting them investigated by the CBI, ACB and Vigilance is. BJP is going to lose badly in the upcoming MCD elections, therefore it is taking these hollow and cosmetic actions to gain public sympathy," he said.

However, one of the expelled councillors — Pooja Madan of the Mukherjee Nagar ward in North Delhi, was inducted into the Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday itself by party leader Dilip Pandey.

Bharadwaj pointed out that in the letter written by Gupta to EDMC's Ragini Bablu Pandey (Municipal Councillor of New Ashok Nagar) and SDMC's Sanjay Thakur (Municipal Councillor of Saidulajab) which states that they have received multiple complaints of financial corruption against the councilors.

"Post which, they were also warned of the same but since they were not complying, they would be saved from the party for 6 years. When Adesh Gupta had complaints of financial corruption against these councillors, what were they waiting for?" he asked.