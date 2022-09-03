AAP calls for dismissal of VK Saxena as L-G until proven innocent

New Delhi: Continuing the row between the AAP government and Delhi L-G V.K. Saxena, AAP has asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to "sack Delhi L-G for illegal award of contract to his daughter Shivangi Saxena, an interior designer, during his term at KVIC". AAP MLA Atishi said: "In contravention to all laws L-G misused his powers to award the contract for designing the Khadi Premium Lounge to his own daughter." She added that despite his seniority and position, no official should be allowed to award any contract to any family member.



Atishi said, "As per the law, no KVIC office bearer can award any contract to any family member. VK Saxena is already under the scanner for having laundered black money into white through Khadi as the chairman of KVIC."

Accusing Saxena of nepotism and corruption, AAP stated that the BJP needs to take immediate action. Another AAP MLA Somnath Bharti said: "VK Saxena grossly misused his power and position to influence decision-making at Khadi; awarded a contract to his own daughter in contravention of law." He added that if he conducted his duties properly, he doesn't need to run away from the probe; such a man should voluntarily resign; if he doesn't PM Modi should sack him." As per AAP, Saxena's actions are in grave violation of KVIC Employees Regulation Act 1961.

KVIC has released a statement disparaging AAP's allegations. They wrote: "A Khadi India Lounge was set up in the KVIC head office, Mumbai premises in the year 2017. The objective of setting up this lounge was to provide an stylish and in vogue outlet for Khadi and Village industries products produced by various stakeholders of KVIC, that would give them the much needed visibility, publicity and market reach. An expenditure to the tune of Rs 27.30 lakh approximately was Incurred in executing the project. The aforementioned work was carried out by an empanelled contractor of KVIC. A plan for the design of the lounge was done by Ms Shivangi Saxena, an upcoming interior designer, free of cost. Since, KVIC saved the cost of designing, as a gesture of goodwill, KVIC acknowledged her services by putting her name on the plaque."

The LG Secretariat had also dismissed these allegations.