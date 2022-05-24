AAP calls BJP's 'pol khol abhiyan' a failure
New Delhi: The AAP on Sunday declared BJP Delhi's 'Pol Khol Abhiyaan' as a complete failure. AAP MLA and Spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj in a press conference said that the BJP's situation in the capital is one that is deteriorating day by day reflecting on AAP's rising popularity among the citizens.
He added that BJP's 'pol khol abhiyan' has not received much attention. Instead the campaign has contributed to the rise of unnecessary noise. He said, "BJP MPs were seen roaming around markets distributing 'Pol Khol' chits. A number of their party workers were spotted holding microphones, causing a commotion, with no one listening to them. None of the BJP leaders and workers received any public attention; not a single person in the market batted an eye."
The MLA claimed that the campaign is a reaction to BJP's failure in MCD and public opinion against it losing the elections. He blamed the BJP for adopting an escapist attitude towards the MCD elections.
