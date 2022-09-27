AAP blames MCD for rising dengue cases, MCD denies charges

New Delhi: AAP MCD in-charge and MLA Durgesh Pathak blamed the MCD for the rising cases of dengue in the Capital and said, "BJP-ruled MCD hasn't even bought insecticides yet. We also wrote multiple letters to the Delhi L-G and MCD and tried to raise our voices through media to procure insecticides but they failed to pay any heed to our demands. BJP should answer how they will fight against dengue if there is no insecticide to sprinkle."



Pathak added, "MCD Commissioner and BJP politicians should answer if they procured the insecticide this year? Let alone procuring the insecticide, they did not even bother to issue a tender. How will we fight against dengue

like this?"

The MCD refuted the allegations made against AAP in context to the dengue situation in the city and in a statement said, "Public Health Department of MCD is spraying anti-larval insecticides in water collections sufficient quantity of insecticides, machines & IEC material to carry out anti-mosquito measures in the jurisdiction of MCD

area."