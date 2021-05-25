AAP, BJP spar over vaccine availability

New Delhi: The AAP on Monday alleged that the Centre is playing with the lives of people and doing business by allowing just two companies to manufacture Covid vaccines, a claim dismissed by the Delhi BJP as "emotional bluff".



Addressing a press conference, AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said the party demands that the BJP-ruled central government immediately begin the vaccination programme across the country on a war footing.

"The BJP-ruled central government lied to the people of our country by saying that states can float global tenders for vaccine procurement. But these companies have informed states that they cannot give us vaccines without the Centre's approval," he alleged.

"The BJP-ruled Centre is only indulging in business by allowing just two companies to manufacture vaccines in India and are playing with the lives of Indians," Bhardwaj said.

Reacting sharply to the allegations, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj's statement on lack of vaccines and India seeking permission for foreign vaccines is "one more emotional bluff" by AAP.