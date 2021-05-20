AAP, BJP spar over Singapore tweet

New Delhi: The AAP on Wednesday alleged that the BJP and its government were more concerned about their image abroad than the children in India after the saffron party accused Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of serious violation of constitutional propriety with his remarks on COVID strain in Singapore.



The two parties sparred after Singapore called the Indian envoy and conveyed to him its strong objections to the "unfounded assertions" by Kejriwal and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar ticked off the Delhi chief minister, saying he does not speak for India and irresponsible comments from those who should know better can damage long-standing partnerships.

In his controversial tweet, Kejriwal had on Tuesday called for cancelling all air services with Singapore with immediate effect, saying "a new strain" of coronavirus found there could reach Delhi and was "very dangerous" for children.

"Meddling in foreign policy matters which is as per the Constitution of India is not a state subject amounts to serious violation of constitutional propriety," BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said.

"Kejriwal has presented his toolkit of spreading confusion and anarchy and seems to be competing with the Congress in propagating lies and destabilizing the country," Bhatia charged.