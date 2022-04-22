AAP, BJP spar over Jahangirpuri, Cong reaches demolition site

New Delhi: As the Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday accused the BJP of thuggery yet again over the violence in Jahangirpuri, the Delhi BJP upped the ante with Adesh Gupta also writing to the east and south MCDs as well to bulldoze "illegal encroachment by Rohingyas and Bangladeshis". Meanwhile, a Delhi Congress delegation led by Ajay Maken reached Jahangirpuri to show solidarity with the victims of the demolition drive and assert that it was illegal to raze structures without giving



notice.

Gupta wrote to east and south Delhi mayors also to conduct similar drives in their areas to bulldoze "illegal encroachments by Rohingyas and Bangladeshis".

The demolition drive by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) was launched in Jahangirpuri Wednesday following Gupta's letter that came after violence erupted in the area during a Hanuman Jayanti procession.

At a press conference here on Thursday, Gupta also slammed opposition parties, including the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party, saying they were trying to protect "rioters" in Jahangirpuri.

"Congress and Left leaders have gone to Jahangirpuri to appease the rioters. I have also learnt that Mamata Banerjee (TMC chief) is also coming to meet them," he said.

The Aam Aadmi Party also bashed the BJP saying that it was going to take a poll across the country - asking people two questions - "One, do you agree that the BJP has spread hooliganism and violence everywhere in the country? Second, do you agree that the Aam Aadmi Party is a party of noble, honest, and educated people?" Atishi said, adding the survey will be conducted through IVR calls, missed calls, posters across Delhi, and social media.

Amidst this, the Delhi Congress delegation at Jahangirpuri was not allowed in the area by police. At the spot, leaders like Maken and delhi unit chief Anil Kumar said that the demolition drive was illegal and asked why Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had not yet visited the victims of the state excess.