AAP, BJP spar over 'extra' funds sanctioned to N Delhi councillors

New delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Saurabh Bharadwaj said on Sunday that even though BJP-led North MCD does not have money to pay its employees' salaries, yet it has the audacity to increase councillor funds by 600 per cent, from Rs 25 lakhs to Rs 1.50 crore. He said that the BJP-led MCD is talking about undertaking road and drainage repair works from councillor funds, but the auditor's report allegedly exposes the purported falsehoods in their claims.



In response to this, North MCD Mayor Jai Prakash said: "Funds have not been increased for any councillor. We have pooled the money to be used for development and maintenance work in each ward and assigned it to the councillor for that ward. This has been done so that the money being spent on schools, dispensaries and parks, etc., will be spent with the councillor's approval. No funds have been issued to any councillor separately. This was mentioned clearly in the budget. I request Bhardwaj ji to read the Budget in its entirety".

Bharadwaj also said that the MCD would purportedly let private players set up shops and nurseries in parks and BJP councillors will decide who gets the permit. "Local councillors will permit licences for these shops and nurseries but none of them will take the onus when encroachments happen," he added. He called it a 'scheme of loot' since the owners will pay rent to the BJP-ruled MCD.

Bhardwaj said, "Piled up garbage is scattered across Delhi because the Safai Karamcharis of the BJP ruled MCD are on strike along with all the other employees of the BJP ruled MCD. It is unfortunate that in such a tough time that the BJP ruled MCD has not paid the salary for the last five months to the doctors, nurses, teachers, Safai Karamcharis and other officials."

To this, Mayor Jai Prakash said that the Delhi government should clarify when it will issue the MCD's pending funds, especially the Rs 938 crores that deputy CM Manish Sisodia had announced.