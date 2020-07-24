AAP, BJP spar over doctors' salaries getting delayed at Hindu Rao and Kasturba Gandhi

New Delhi: The AAP on Friday said the BJP-ruled municipal corporations have not disbursed salaries of healthcare workers, alleging corruption within the civic bodies. However, North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash called it a "baseless allegation" to divert attention from the real issue.



Doctors of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation's two major hospitals — Hindu Rao Hospital and Kasturba Gandhi Hospital — have been demanding release of salaries due to them. The AAP said the Delhi government has already disbursed the required amount to the civic bodies.

AAP spokesperson and MLA Raghav Chadha said if the BJP does not pay the salaries of the doctors within three days, then the Aam Aadmi Party will launch a huge protest against this act.

"It is unfortunate that in Delhi, which is the capital of India, the medical staff in two hospitals under the BJP-ruled MCD have not received their salaries since March. We all talk about respecting doctors, we salute them, and the central government showered flowers from fighter jets to show respect to our COVID warriors. But the BJP cannot pay their salaries," he told reporters.

AAP MLA Atishi said the Delhi government had already disbursed the required amount to the MCDs but the salaries of healthcare workers were getting held up due to the BJP-ruled MCDs' alleged corruption. "The AAP government has already disbursed the required amount to the MCDs but due to the BJP's (MCD) corruption, doctors are not getting their salaries.

The MCDs get money from the taxes, property taxes, advertisement but the BJP leaders put this money in their pocket. They do the same with

the money given to the MCDs by the Delhi government," Atishi said.

Prakash claimed that the civic bodies are "still awaiting" the release of funds from the Delhi government. "The AAP government has failed in making arrangements for monsoon time and waterlogging happening in Delhi. Chadha is making this baseless allegation to divert attention from this waterlogging issue," he said.