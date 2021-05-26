AAP, BJP spar over books for kids in MCD schools

New Delhi: Addressing a press conference, AAP leader Durgesh Pathak alleged that the BJP-ruled MCD has not yet started the tendering process or begun the procurement of books for these students.



"Seven lakh students were deprived of books in the BJP-led MCD schools because of no provision," Pathak claimed.

He alleged that in 2020, the BJP-ruled MCD provided books to their students after nine months of delay and there was a delay of eight months in 2019 as well.

"The Aam Aadmi Party demands that the BJP-ruled MCD immediately, within 15-20 days, start the tendering, procuring and distribution process of the books for the seven lakh students," Pathak said.

"The BJP should stop playing with the future of these students during the time of a pandemic," the AAP leader said.

Responding to this, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor described the allegations levelled by the AAP as a "bunch of lies".

"Pathak should know that MCDs never take out a tender for procuring textbooks, the books are procured and provided to MCDs by the Delhi government's Delhi Bureau of textbooks which has not delivered books till date," he said.

Both the North and South MCDs refuted the AAP's allegations that they were delaying the supply of textbooks.