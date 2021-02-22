AAP bigwigs throw weight behind MCD by-poll candidates

New Delhi: Several senior leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) geared up on Sunday to ask Delhiites to vote for the party in the upcoming municipal corporation by-elections, with Deputy CM Manish Sisodia holding a padayatra in Kondli and Trilokpuri area along with Cabinet Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam also campaigning in Kondli. Cabinet Minister Satyendar Jain also held a meeting in Rohini Sector-24 and appealed to the people to vote for the AAP candidates.



Sisodia held a padayatra in Kondli and Trilokpuri Assembly constituencies in support of the Aam Aadmi Party candidates of the upcoming MCD by-election wherein local MLAs and volunteers also joined.

"The citizens of Delhi are well aware of the fact that the Aam Aadmi Party under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is the only political party that can bring development to Delhi," Sisodia said.

Meanwhile, Cabinet minister Gopal Rai addressed a booth Karyakarta Sammelan at the Chauhan Bangar ward of Seelampur constituency for the upcoming MCD by-elections. Rai said that this is not just the election of five wards, but also the semi-final to overthrow the corrupt 15-year rule of BJP in MCDs.

He said that the BJP did politics of hatred during Delhi Assembly elections, but people again formed the AAP government. The Minister added that the election is not about Congress but about defeating the BJP as the Congress will not do any good but only cut the vote.

He said, "Today the development of Seelampur has taken place due to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The Kejriwal government is working relentlessly for the development of Seelampur and whatever work is remaining will also be done within the stipulated time."

"This upcoming MCD by-election is more important than the Vidhan Sabha election. I appeal to the people of Seelampur to vote for Haji Ishraq," Rai added.