AAP approaches EC over Javadekar, other BJP leaders' remarks against Kejriwal

New Delhi: After a continuous barrage of attacks from the BJP against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the latest one from Union Minister Prakash Javadekar, who referred to him as a "terrorist", days after BJP MP Parvesh Verma had also made the same remark; the AAP on Monday approached the Election Commission of India over derogatory remarks made by several BJP leaders, including UP CM Yogi Adityanath and Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar.

After meeting Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora, AAP leader Sanjay Singh said the BJP does not have any issue to raise in the Delhi election and alleged that the party is trying to defer the poll scheduled for February 8. Singh said that it is necessary to take strict action against the BJP leaders allegedly making objectionable statements.

"We met CEC and raised the issue of statements of several BJP leaders. BJP MP Parvesh Verma called the chief minister a terrorist. We also demanded action against UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for his Pakistan remark against the Delhi CM," he claimed.

"An FIR should be registered against those leaders who are openly violating the rules of Model Code of Conduct as the BJP does not have any issue in this election," Singh said. The Rajya Sabha MP said that the CEC has assured the AAP delegation, which included party leader Pankaj Gupta, of strict action against BJP leaders on the party's complaint.

Earlier in the day, Singh said that Javadekar's comments on Monday were uncalled for and challenged the BJP, saying, "If Arvind Kejriwal indeed is a terrorist, I challenge the entire BJP to arrest him and put him behind bars." He said it was "quite unbelievable" that such remarks were being made in the Capital while Parliament is in session.