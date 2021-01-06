AAP and BJP spar over demolition of Hanuman temple at Chandni Chowk

New Delhi: The AAP and the BJP continued to blame each other on Tuesday for the demolition of a Hanuman temple at Chandni Chowk.

Addressing a press conference, AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj claimed that on December 20 last year, the deputy commissioner of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation had sworn in court to demolish the temple and said Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta should clarify on it. "The deputy commissioner of the MCD had said in an affidavit that the Hanuman temple could not be demolished due to Diwali, but now, all preparations to demolish the structure were made," he said.

Bhardwaj claimed that the Manushi Sangathan had filed a petition in court seeking to demolish the temple. Sanjay Bhargava, who runs the organisation, is known to be close to BJP MP Vijay Goel.

"The BJP's enmity is with the AAP, it should not take out its enmity on Lord Ram's beloved Lord Hanuman. The BJP will not be able to form a government in Delhi by doing this. Instead, it will only upset Lord Ram," he said. Gupta, on the other hand, claimed that the Public Works Department (PWD) of the Delhi government had, in October 2019, said the MCD and the police were not cooperating with it and sought a court direction for the removal of the temple to continue its work under the Chandni Chowk redevelopment project.