AAP and BJP protect black marketeers, hoarders: Cong

New Delhi: Holding the BJP Government at the Centre and the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi responsible for the rise in the prices of all essential commodities, including cooking gas, Delhi Congress said that both these parties were protecting black marketeers and hoarders, and that was the reason for prices sky-rocketing in the Capital. They said that the Delhi Government quoting the Congress party's slogan that "Mehnge Beete 5 Saal, Ab Bas Karo Kejriwal", "Kejriwal Sarkar Kare Bichorliyo Se Pyar", "Chalo Kare Inki Vidai, AAP or Mehngai".



Spokesperson Mukesh Sharma asserted that the bugle has been sounded for the exit of the government, but Congress will not act in haste and take its steps after careful consideration. He said that Kejriwal was looking for candidates from other parties as his party's volunteers have deserted him, so he is stooping to enroll rejects from other parties to the AAP fold. He asserted that Congress will form a government in Delhi on its own might.

He said that the Kejriwal government has failed to control prices of essential commodities, including pulses and vegetables, in the last five years. He said that despite the prices of onions soaring to Rs 250 per kg, no raid was conducted on hoarders and black marketeers; neither any action was taken against these people.