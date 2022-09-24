AAP alleges scam in garbage processing, MCD rejects charge

New Delhi: The AAP on Saturday alleged a scam in garbage processing at a landfill site by the city's civic body, saying tenders were awarded for it at an "inflated rate" in 2020, a charge denied by the BJP-controlled MCD.



The Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led party claimed it had exposed a "massive garbage-processing scam amounting to Rs 84 crore".

"Why did the BJP award the tender (for garbage processing) at an inflated price of Rs 3,250 per metric tonne (MT) when it was possible to issue a tender at Rs 400 per metric tonne," Vikas Goel, former leader of opposition in the erstwhile New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), asked at a press conference here.

The civic body unnecessarily paid Rs 2,850 extra per tonne. Hence, "it is a clear cut scam of Rs 84 crore," he charged.

Former leader of opposition in the erstwhile East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) Manoj Tyagi demanded that this "scam" be investigated.

"The loss of taxpayers' money should be compensated by auctioning the houses of politicians," he said.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) dismissed the ruling party's allegations as "a futile attempt to malign the corporation".