AAP alleges multi-crore scam in construction of nursing college at Narela, MCD refutes claim

New Delhi: The AAP on Wednesday alleged a multi-crore scam in the construction of a health centre and nursing school under BJP-ruled MCD. In a press conference AAP MCD in-charge and MLA Durgesh Pathak revealed that as per a MCD audit report, Rs 10 crore was spent to build the school that has never been used and the public money has been wasted by the BJP. Pathak said, "The school was ready but till date that school has not been started and opened for use. A property of about Rs 10 crore was built and left in vain. If you go there today you will find nothing but ruins."



He added, "It is not me but the audit report of MCD that says this. This whole project was fraudulent, there was no need for it. It should be investigated. Who gave permission for this project? Why was this project started and not put to use for the goal with which this project was aimed? Rs 10 crore is not a small amount. Is it the money of BJP leaders?"

Pathak concludingly demanded strict actions against the culprits who are part of the scam and appealed to the people by saying: "There is very little time left in the election of MCD, we all have to work together. The people of Delhi can get freedom from the corruption of BJP by choosing AAP."

In response to the allegations, MCD officials stated that they constructed the said building in 2010. However, the same could not materialise due to poor access. However, the building is in proper shape and well maintained by MCD and the corporation intends to use the building for its own use by shifting a few departments from Zonal DC office and is exploring opportunities for its remunerative use.