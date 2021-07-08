AAP alleges irregularities in mid-day meal scheme at schools of North MCD

New Delhi: AAP's MLA from Greater Kailash constituency Saurabh Bharadwaj in a slew of allegations said that the MCD has failed to distribute the mid-day meal ration both in the previous year and in the ongoing year.

In a statement issued by the party which stated that the corporation has 3.5 lakh children from 700 schools who are yet to receive the mid-day meal ration of 1 kg. Bharadwaj, on behalf of the children, has sought a reply from the BJP which had won the previous corporation elections reasons for failing to provide the mid day meal ration.

In Delhi government schools and MCD's schools, mid-day meals are served to young children but since schools were shut due to Covid, that could not be provided, he explained. However, the Delhi government took the initiative to give the children their due share in the form of dry ration by calling and giving it to their parents. In this regard, all the schools run by the Delhi government made sure to give dry ration to their students last year. This practice is being carried out in 2021 as well.

"However, it is surprising that in the North MCD, not even a single child has been given this dry ration. It is very shameful that about 3.5 lakh students in about 700 schools are not receiving ration. The North MCD that was supposed to distribute 2,924 tons of ration has failed to distribute even 1 kg of it," he said.

He further said that his party had pointed out earlier in February about the same issue to which the corporation had responded that they were working on it. "Even after five months, not even a single child has received the ration," he added.