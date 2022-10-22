AAP alleges irregularities in construction of an old age home by MCD

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party on Friday alleged illegality and irregularities in the construction of an old age home by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and took a swipe at the BJP.



AAP MCD in-charge and MLA Durgesh Pathak said the civic body's audit report reveals that the responsibility of building old age homes lies with the state government, but it got the building constructed illegally.

"How did the BJP-ruled MCD release money for a project which the state government was responsible for? Many officials of the Community Centre Department and MCD protested against the old age home but they were not listened to. The old age home was built but never used, now the barely 6-7 years old building is about to collapse," he alleged.

He alleged that the BJP-ruled MCD gobbled Rs 10 crore in the name of building the old age home.

The BJP was in power in the three civic bodies in Delhi before they were merged into the MCD.

He said the MCD is talking about giving the old age home building to be used as a community centre.