AAP alleges discrepancy in budget for construction of rly underbridge

New Delhi: The BJP-ruled MCD had sanctioned a bridge with a budget of Rs 55 crore in 2006, but despite spending Rs 87 crore, the bridge hasn't been completed even in 2022, AAP claimed on Sunday.



AAP MLA and MCD In-charge Durgesh Pathak said, "The railway underbridge was to be built by 2010 in the Sadar Bazar area of Kishanganj, Delhi, but the construction work started only in 2022.

"Corruption is taking place under the nose of PM Modi. So far, Rs 87 crore have been spent on a bridge budgeted for Rs 55 crore. The bridge should be built as soon as possible and the corrupt officers should be arrested as soon as

possible."

He said, "This matter needs to be investigated. When the MCD had budgeted the cost of the bridge at Rs 55 crore, they would have also kept

Rs 2-4 lakh in it to feed the politicians, which means that the work would have actually been of 40-45 crore in which an additional Rs 10-15 crore would be added. It is my humble request that this bridge be completed as soon

as possible."