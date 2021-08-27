AAP alleges corruption by MCDs in licence fee waiver

New Delhi: The AAP has alleged that the MCD has waived off the entire license fee of advertisement contractors. AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged that Chhail Bihari Goswami illegally got North MCD Standing Committee's minutes of the meeting changed after being passed through a letter.



The leader alleged that the BJP has been conspiring with contractors to get free advertisements in return for waiving off license fees which is worth crores and should have been used to pay salaries of the corporation's employees.The MCD could have earned

Rs 2,640 crore from the advertising revenue which could have been used efficiently. Each advertisement on the site is estimated to carry a monthly rent of around one lakh to three lakh rupees.

Bharadwaj presented the agenda of North MCD's Standing Committee meeting held in Nov, 2020 which advised forming a committee that will further recommend waiving off the license fees of some of the contractors responsible to put up advertisements. The committee recommended a 100 per cent, 75 per cent, and a 50 per cent waiver of the license fee charged from the contractors for various months. The AAP leader alleged that the agenda is different from the original agenda as BJP leader Chhail Bihari Goswami wrote a letter to make changes to the agenda.

He also said: "Whatever corrupt activities Chhail Bihari Goswami is doing to loot the MCD is done with the directions of Delhi BJP President Adesh Gupta," he said.