AAP alleges civic tax cuts not being followed through by BJP-run MCDs

New Delhi: AAP has accused the MCD of misleading the public by announcing the reduction in taxes rates in Delhi.



Similarly, the BJP announced a reduction in taxes in the South MCD, AAP's MCD in charge Durgesh Pathak said that "AAP demands that the order of reduced tax rates be implemented by the commissioner at the earliest." He added that until the MCD commissioner does not implement the order, AAP will continue opposing it and will stand in favour of traders.

He has accused the BJP of misleading the public with the announcement because of elections in 2022. The party is pushing for immediate implementation of these announcements. Pathak also said that the they made the public announcement only to win people over before elections.

According to the leader, the commissioner has not received the order to implement the announcement at all and BJP is only fooling the people. "BJP has repeatedly tried to deceive the public by making false announcements to improve their image before elections," Pathak said.

Millennium Post reached out to SDMC officials for comments on the matter but there was no response from their end.