AAP alleges 'authorised goons' of BJP targeting its members

new delhi: The AAP on Thursday alleged that "authorised goons" of the BJP have been targeting and attacking its members ever since the party extended support to the ongoing farmers' agitation with the latest being its MLA Atishi outside whose house two "suspicious" cars bearing 'MP' (Member of Parliament) stickers were parked.

The BJP's Delhi unit has rejected the allegation and said AAP leaders were making such "rhetorical" statements to divert people's attention from the Delhi government's failure to release funds to municipal corporations and ensure proper water

supply.

Addressing a press conference, AAP MLA Raghav Chadha claimed that ever since Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal spoke up in support of the farmers and their rights, there have been repeated attacks on the free movement of elected representatives of the Aam Aadmi Party, and attempts have been made to silence, threaten and scare party members.

"Our Kalkaji MLA Atishi's life too is under threat. Some goons stood outside her home. Two cars were parked outside her home last night. These cars carried the stickers that are only issued to vehicles that can enter Parliament. This means the authorised goons of BJP have been targeting and attacking members of AAP," Chadha alleged.

"They are playing psychological games with us, picking and choosing different members of the AAP to attack at will," he said.

He further claimed that he and Atishi have sought an appointment with the Delhi Police commissioner but are yet to be allotted time.