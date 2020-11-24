AAP accuses NrMCD of not keeping property tax books, mayor denies

New delhi: AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj said on Monday that the BJP-ruled North Delhi Municipal Corporation does not maintain accounts related to property tax, and hence leaves no way to detect loot of the same. He also blamed North MCD for not implementing a Supreme Court-mandated double-entry tax system in over 18 years.



Bhardwaj also said that to expose BJP's corruption within the MCDs, it will hold a series of 181 press conferences.

"Due to the absence of a register, the BJP ruled MCD has done massive manipulation with the rented and commercial properties, both empty and used. As per their own data, this year North MCD was supposed to receive Rs 2,838 crore from property tax but has collected only Rs 1, 703 crore. The BJP should explain why corrupt officials found in their own internal audit have not been jailed", he said.

In response, North MCD Mayor Jai Prakash said: "AAP has long become used to throwing baseless allegations. Not only does North MCD maintain all its accounts, but is also trying to steadily increase its revenue. They (AAP) have no proof to back their claims whatsoever".