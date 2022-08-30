AAP accuses L-G of being a kingpin of Rs 1.4 crore scam

New Delhi: During the Vidhan Sabha session on Monday, AAP legislator Durgesh Pathak allegedly blamed L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena for conducting a Rs 1,400 crore scam and said that when the sitting L-G was the chairman of the Khadi Commission he forced his employees to exchange unaccounted cash during demonetisation. He has further accused VK Saxena of misuse of power by investigating the allegations himself and in turn suspending the cashiers who exposed him. AAP has demanded the immediate sacking of the L-G on grounds of corruption and has sought a CBI-ED investigation against him.



Pathak said, "As the Chairman of the Khadi Commission, Vinai Kumar Saxena forced Khadi's cashiers to exchange his old unaccounted banknotes. Khadi stores had stopped accepting old currency but Vinai Kumar Saxena forced the cashiers to take his cash and get it exchanged as if it belonged to Khadi. Two cashiers of Khadi exposed this scam but Vinai Kumar Saxena himself investigated their allegations and suspended the cashiers itself.

"Vinai Kumar Saxena rinsed the allegations to an extent that CBI never even mentioned his name in their complaint. AAP demands that Vinai Kumar Saxena's name be added to the CBI complaint. Clear cut case of money laundering, there should be an ED investigation into the matter. Vinai Kumar Saxena has no right to remain the L-G of Delhi; he should be sacked till the investigation is going on against him."

After the allegations, the members of the house started a protest against the L-G, bringing out placards and banners against his scam. Some members even entered the well of the house in protest of the scam, leading to an adjournment of the

session.

AAP leaders and legislators, Atishi and Saurabh Bhardhwaj also conducted separate press conferences during the day in which they sharpened AAP's attack upon the BJP-ruled Central Government and the Delhi L-G over allegations of corruption today. The party has sought the sacking of L-G for indulging in money laundering during demonetisation besides gross misuse of power as the chairman of the Khadi Commission.

Atishi said, "When the whole country was standing in lines all day all night during demonetisation, Delhi L-G Vinai Saxena was busy converting his black money to white. Two Khadi Village Industries cashiers testified against Vinai Kumar Saxena; why wasn't an investigation ordered against him?"