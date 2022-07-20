AAP accuses Hardayal Library Secy of misconduct with staffers

New Delhi: AAP recently accused Hardayal Library Secretary Poonam Parashar of harassing its staffers and making them do her household chores. As per AAP, the employees face threats of suspension and transfer if they don't abide by Parashar's directions for such tasks. Female employees of the library have even accused Poonam Parashar's husband Anil Jha of misbehaving with them.



In a press conference, AAP MCD in-charge and MLA Durgesh Pathak said, "A few days ago, we raised the issue of employees of Hardayal Library not getting their salaries for the past 17-18 months. Since then, a lot of information has been unearthed which should be brought to the notice of people of Delhi and the media. Poonam Parashar is the secretary of this library. She is a senior BJP leader and has been the President of Women Wing. Her husband Anil Jha is an ex-BJP MLA from Kirari. The library has a management committee which makes all the decisions."

Pathak further stated, "Employees haven't been paid dues for 18 months but Poonam Parashar's son has got a Rs 70,000 cheque issued to his name. Poonam Parashar's husband Anil Jha among the 4 people who were elected members of the library's management committee. AAP once again appeals to the L-G to wake up and conduct an investigation into the matter."

Poonam Devi, an employee of the library, while showing her visitor's pass, said, "Poonam Parasharji had called me to her house to clean utensils, wash clothes and cook food. Her husband's behavior was not good towards me, so after eight days I refused to work. On this, she threatened to transfer me away. I was transferred to Dharampura. I complained to my librarian Sunita Bhatwa but she did not take any action either."