AAP accuses BJP of increasing rates to provide undue benefits to slaughterhouse in Ghazipur

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), accusing the BJP-led MCD of another scam of Rs 450 crore, alleged that the BJP has bypassed all MCD laws to help a slaughterhouse earn more profit. AAP accused the civic body of increasing rates to provide undue benefits to a large slaughterhouse in Ghazipur.



AAP leader and MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak stated that the BJP was so blindsided by making money out of butchery that it approved the proposal without bringing it to the standing committee and the House. According to him, the Ghazipur slaughterhouse is home to several irregularities despite which the BJP-led MCD approved rate hikes for their own benefits.

Pathak said, "We are all aware of how the BJP has converted the MCD into a source of endless and unlimited corruption. In this vein, we are now exposing a Rs 450 crore scam of the BJP in the MCD. There is a slaughterhouse in Ghazipur area. It is run by a company which has time and again faced allegations of irregularities. Their story of irregularity, however, continues to go on and on."

He added, "This company had requested the MCD to increase the rates it charges for slaughter. The BJP happily raised the rates of slaughter and met the demand of the company. As per MCD regulations, no rate as such can be increased without having a discussion in the standing committee. If at all the Standing Committee approves the hike in rates then it has to be taken up in the House for discussion and approval. But the BJP bypassed both the provisions and hiked the rate without any formal discussion."

Pathak accusing the civic body of misuse of power, said: "They claim to have used the special powers vested in them for the cause. This company is set to benefit at least Rs 450 crore from the move. The burden of which would be borne by the people of Delhi. Imagine, the BJP considers this amount so petty that it approved it without any discussion or due process."

The MCD did not respond to these allegations.