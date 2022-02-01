AAP accuses BJP of handing over MCD land to its own

New Delhi: Accusing BJP-led MCD of plundering Delhi by handing over public land to a BJP councillor, AAP's MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak stated that BJP councillor Manju Khandelwal has crossed all heights of corruption by claiming she has done nothing wrong by handing over MCD-owned land to her own husband.



As per the AAP leader, Khandelwal handed over land worth Rs 50-60 crore to her husband, providing a clear example of BJP's corrupt mindset. Pathak said, "Manju Khandelwal gave away a land belonging to the MCD to her own husband. The address in the document is also her own. She created an NGO in her husband's name, and transferred the ownership of this land to the said NGO. This land's market value is Rs 50-60 crore rupees."