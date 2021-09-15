AAP accuses BJP of being responsible for Malkaganj building collapse incident

New Delhi: The AAP on Tuesday alleged that the BJP was responsible for the Malkaganj incident and yet no action has been taken even after written information on illegal construction was brought to notice.

On Monday in the Malkaganj ward, a four-storey building which was around 75 years old fell due to illegal construction. Several people were injured and two children died in the incident.

AAP's MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak said that his party councillor gave written information about it yet BJP remained silent and instead took bribes from the builder. They should be sued under Section 302 and be hanged to death, Pathak said.

"The MCD keeps tabs on all the houses that are constructed. Are they being constructed legally? Are they following proper design? It is the responsibility of the BJP-ruled MCD to take care of all this. MCD's leaders are saying that they did not know about the building that collapsed," the AAP leader said.