AAP accepts BJP's debate challenge on corruption allegations in MCD

new delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday said that it accepts the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) "challenge" for a debate on corruption allegations in Delhi Municipal Corporation.



AAP's MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak, in a statement, said that he will come to any place, any time the BJP wants as long as their Mayor "does not run away from the

debate."

"The BJP Mayor had yesterday challenged us for a debate. He had said that all the allegations being made by the AAP are false and they are ready to debate against whoever comes forward. AAP accepts this challenge," Durgesh Pathak

said.

"I, myself will come to any place, any time as deemed fit by the BJP and debate over their wrecking down of the MCD. Debates hold great value in a democracy. I am very delighted to see this challenge," Pathak added.

He continued, "We will debate about how for the last 15 years the BJP has been controlling and ruling the MCD and yet how they are unable to pay their employees. We will debate about how the BJP has brought shame to Delhi by filling the streets with garbage and gifted the people three huge mountains of trash. We'll debate about how Delhi ranks the lowest in cleanliness indexes published by the BJP government itself.

"We'll discuss how the BJP has looted every penny of public funds through rampant corruption. Please don't shy away from this debate and come forward to the battlegrounds. We're ready to come wherever you want, whenever you

want."