Aaftab likely to undergo narco analysis on Mon

New Delhi: Narco analysis on Aaftab Amin Poonawala, who is accused of killing his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, will be conducted at Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital here in Rohini here, most likely on Monday. As Poonawala's five-day police custody ends on Tuesday, the Delhi Police is running against time to get the test conducted.



However, Poonawala can be subjected to narco analysis only after he is deemed fit for it in the pre-narco tests which will be conducted to ascertain his mental well being.

"We have not received any formal request from the police to conduct the test yet. But if the custody remand ends on Tuesday, we will comply with the court's order and take up the matter. However, no date has been fixed yet," a source in the hospital said.

"The FSL team will also be involved in the narco test. However, this will be done only after a medical officer gives his nod that the person is physically, mentally, emotionally and psychologically fit. Moreover, these tests take time.

"In this case, we are not aware if the accused has any medical condition or any psychological disorder. All these factors will have to be kept in mind before subjecting him to the tests. Only then can we move ahead with narco analysis," another source said.

In case Poonawala comes across as a "disturbed" person during these initial tests, the narco analysis cannot be carried out, the source added.

The Delhi Police searched for the murder weapon at a forest here using a metal detector on Saturday, but returned empty-handed after one-and-a-half-hours, sources said.