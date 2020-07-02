A whiff of suspicion from a HC judge leads Delhi Police to doc who issued fake medical certificates to help criminals get bail

New Delhi: While conducting an enquiry into fabricated medical certificates issued to certain criminals, the Delhi Police have now found the involvement of a doctor who was allegedly helping criminals to obtain favourable bail orders in heinous crime cases by issuing fabricated and false medical certificates for them.



Police said that last year, a case was registered at the Jamia Nagar police station. "During the course of the investigation, five people identified as Noor Jamal, Abdul Rehmani, Aasif Dhillu, Mohd. Asif and Manish Bhati were arrested and five pistols along with 10 live cartridges were recovered from their possession," police said. The main conspirator Taslim in the case is absconding and was declared a proclaimed offender.

Police said that all accused persons were in judicial custody since October 30 last year. The accused had applied for interim and regular bails several times before the Session Courts as well as Delhi High Court but they were dismissed. "On May 8, 2020, one accused Abdul Rehman approached the High Court of Delhi for interim bail under the pretext that he needed to care for his ailing wife Rukhsar. He placed some medical certificates, provided by one Dr Gajender Nayyar from NC Hospital in Dwarka as well as KS Nursing Home in Noida (UP)," Additional DCP (South East) Kumar Gyanesh said.

"Ultimately, during the course of the inquiry, it was revealed that Dr Nayyar had issued fake medical certificates for Rukhsar, wife of accused Abdul Rehman to facilitate him obtaining a favourable order of bail and suspension of the sentence by the Delhi High Court."

However, the court, on suspicion, had ordered an enquiry by the DCP (Crime) into the matter to verify the medical certificates and file a status report by July 16. An official close to the investigation said that they have found that the doctor had issued nine certificates from 2019 to 2020 and was continuing his practice despite being banned by the DMC.

The DCP added, "Sub-inspector Rohit Chahar along with staff visited both hospitals to verify the medical documents. During verification, they examined doctors, hospital staff and corroborated the visit of the patient through the OPD register as well as prescription slips."

Police said that on suspicion, the team gathered information about the other bail applications, petitions pending before the various Courts and found that the Dr Nayyer had issued several similar medical certificates in other serious criminal cases and had deliberately misled the court on multiple occasions with respect to surgeries of family members of the criminals.

Further, the Delhi Police probe had revealed that the Delhi Medical Council had held the practice of Dr Nayyar to be highly unbecoming of a medical practitioner and had also revoked his name from the State Medical Register for a period of 365 days till November 29 this year. The case is being further probed.