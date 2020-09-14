A twin challenge: Dengue cases see sudden spike in Gurugram

Gurugram: Already grappling with a recent surge in COVID-19 cases, what has got officials of the Gurugram Health Department further worried is a sudden spike in dengue cases. In the last two weeks, 30 cases of dengue have come to the fore. Before this, there had been no cases of vector-borne diseases that had come from the city.



Even as there have been no serious cases as of now that have emerged in the city, officials do not want to take any chances and the process of reserving some number of beds for patients affected by vector-borne diseases has begun. The preparations come at a time when the number of COVID-19 cases in Gurugram is showing no signs of ebbing down. With cases rising, there are 540 patients who are admitted in different hospitals in the city receiving treatment for COVID-19.

Fogging at most of the colonies have also been started either by the resident welfare associations or the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram.

In 2019, there were 56 cases of Malaria and 21 cases of Dengue that were reported in Gurugram. There were no deaths due to the diseases last year.

"As of now the situation of dengue is still under control. We have begun to take precautionary measures in terms of increasing the number of beds and also inspecting the houses where there are larvae. In these critical times it is also important for the citizens to take the responsibility and allow the water to not be stored for more than two days, "said a senior official from Gurugram Health Department.

While 2019 was reasonably a good year, the year before has always proved to be challenging for the health officials. In 2016 there was a massive spike in the cases of Dengue in Gurugram where five patients also lost their lives. In 2017 the situation was better with 66 cases and no deaths and in 2018 there were 96 cases of dengue with one death.