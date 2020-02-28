A tribute to departed souls

New Delhi: Pahal — a tribute to the departed souls, was organised by Market and Residents Welfare Associations of West District to support the families of slain officers from the Delhi Police and Intelligence Bureau.

Shalini Singh, Joint Commissioner of Police, Western Range and Deepak Purohit, DCP/West District paid a homage to 'Martyrs' — Head

Constable Ratan Lal from Delhi Police and Ankit Sharma from Intelligence Bureau at Conference Hall, Camp Office Janakpuri.

The tribute ceremony was attended by 62 members of Residents Welfare Associations, Market Welfare Associations and media persons.

All the eminent participants lauded the efforts undertaken by various law enforcing agencies in controlling the riots that broke out on Sunday in north-east Delhi.

Shalini Singh said that though the loss to the family is irreparable, however the

contribution of financial assistance to the tune of Rs 24 lakh by way of cheques and demand drafts, offered by the

different sections of the society, may help the families of the Martyrs.

They also pledged to maintain peace and harmony and desist the rumour mongers in spreading the rumours.