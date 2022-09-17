'A spike of 3.6% in fatal accidents in 2021 in comparison to 2020'

New Delhi: The Delhi Traffic Police released the annual data related to accidents and deaths in accidents on Friday. The "crash report" of 2021 shows a spike of 3.6 per cent in fatal crashes in Delhi as compared to 2020, also there was an increase of 13 per cent in total crashes. However, the death rate per 1,00,000 population remains the same.



According to the officials, there are different reasons for the accidents that happen on the roads of Delhi. Driving under the influence of alcohol at high speed, and driving from the wrong side are some of the biggest reasons.

Apart from this, in many places, footpaths are also occupied by people, and in such a situation, the pedestrians are forced to walk on the roads and they end up being the victims of accidents. The report also shows that pedestrians were the most vulnerable victims.

In 2021, 40.7 per cent of the total persons who were killed in road crashes were pedestrians. While two-wheeler riders were the second most vulnerable victims constituting 38.1 percent of the total persons killed.

According to the data in the previous year, a total of 1,239 people lost their lives in 4,720 road accidents in Delhi. While 4,273 people were injured. Most of the victims are pedestrians.

In 2021, 495 pedestrians and 470 bikers lost their lives in road accidents. Most of the accidents happened between 7 pm and 2 am.

There have been 561 accidents during the day and 645 at the night, the data says. In the last year, 87 cluster points were identified as crash-prone zones in Delhi, as per the criteria of three or more fatal crashes within a diameter of 500 meters or ten or more total crashes in the same region. The Outer Ring Road (18), Ring Road (14), GT Karnal Road (8), Wazirabad Road (6) and NH-24 (5) have the maximum number of dangerous stretches among others.

However, the Black spots where most of the deadly crashes took place in the last year are Bhalswa Chowk, Mukarba Chowk, Zakhira Flyover, Libas Pur Bus Stand, Mukundpur Chowk, Punjabi Bagh Chowk, Moti Bagh Flyover, Nangli Poona Siraspur, Shastri Park-IT Park.

Delhi Police is now trying to reduce the number of accidents in black spots and dark spots in collaboration with other government agencies. The footpaths should be cleared so that road accidents are redu ced, Said the Special CP Traffic SS Yadav.