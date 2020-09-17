A quarrel related to AC installation claims life in Shahdara

new delhi: A quarrel related to AC installation claimed one life in Vishwas Nagar area of Shahdara district. Police have arrested one accused in the case. Police said that on receipt of information regarding quarrel in NSA Colony at Vishwas Nagar, they reached Dr Hedgewar Hospital and found that one injured died during treatment. He was identified as Dharmpal (60) who lived with his family in Vishwas Nagar area. Police said that the deceased's son told them that on September 15 afternoon, his neighbours and other people quarrelled with him and his family members on the issue of installation of AC. During the quarrel, the accused threw Dharmpal to another terrace which resulted in his bleeding and he was rushed to hospital where he died. His son was also beaten by

the accused.