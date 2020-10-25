A low-key affair: COVID-19 does not deter Durga Puja celebrations in Ggm

Gurugram: Over the years, Durga Puja celebrations in Gurugram have not only gained more popularity but have become even more grander with more pandals being set up in different parts of Gurugram.



With a number of COVID-19 cases showing no signs of ebbing down in Gurugram and with a large number of new cases being reported on a daily basis, the organisers have decided to have low key celebrations this time. Though there would be puja mandaps set up in different parts of the city, the number of devotees and the visitors to these sites had been restricted. All the cultural and the musical events that form a vital part of Durga Puja celebrations will all be live streamed. Bangiya Parishad, one of the major Durga Puja organisers in Gurugram, held five-day celebrations (October 21to October 26) at the HUDA community center in Gurugram.



The organisers mentioned that all the COVID-19 guidelines like mandatory wearing of masks, maintaining social distancing were complied with. It was also decided that unlike in the previous year where large icons of Goddess Durga used to be created, this time, the icons would not be created that tall. The pushpanjali this time would also be done without flowers so that there is limited contact.



The organisers have also mentioned that unlike previous years, there will be no Anjali prasad vitran. The tradition of community bhog would also not be followed this year. However, the organisers will deliver one-day bhog at the homes of the members of this organisation. Despite the strict guidelines being followed, most devotees are making sure of participating in the virtual celebrations of Durga Puja in large numbers.



"This year the time is difficult and many of us have reconciled to the fact that we will not be able to visit the mandaps physically. My family and I will make sure to be a part of the celebration virtually. I will pay my respects to Goddess Durga while ensuring that not only I but even others remain safe," said Atin Dey, a resident of Sushant Lok, Gurugram.



Some of the famous pandals for Durga Puja celebration in Gurugram are organised at Sushant Lok Phase-1, Sector-56, Maruti Vihar and DLF Phase-1.