A glimpse of what we can do, will do on R-Day, say farmers

New delhi: While the world watched the Capitol House in Washington DC being stormed by riotous mobs of Donald Trump supporters, farmers who have been protesting the Centre's three new farm laws took out what some have called the largest tractor rally in history on the borders of Delhi.



However, while the march was intended to be a "rehearsal" for the proposed parallel tractor march on Republic Day, many farmers said the march was more about showing their strength and numbers to the government as they feel the Centre is not aware of the magnitude of the protests.

According to Navpal Singh from Jalandhar, the rally was a show of farmers' might and strength.

"This rally is to show the government our strength and number, and educate people of the country about what we are doing, and why we are doing it.

For some others, this was a "trailer" meant for the world to watch. They said the "practice" tractor march with over 5,000 tractors was just a "glimpse" of what was to come.

"The government has been hosting meeting after meeting. They know what we want. We want the laws to be repealed, but all we get are futile talks. With this rally, we want to give them a glimpse of what we can do, and what we will do on January 26," Harjinder Singh, a participant of the tractor march from Punjab's Hoshiarpur, said.

Besides tractors, farmers also cycled their way with the tractors to cover at least half a distance. "These are black laws and we are protesting against this. This government has brought us to our knees by coming for the farmers' livelihood. They have taken the wrong step. The MSP issue will not only affect Punjab or Haryana but the whole country," a farmer from Haryana told Millennium Post.

According to sources, ahead of the tractor rally, senior officials had made action plans and police personnel were briefed about the security measures which should be taken if any untoward incident took place. "In the morning, the security was tight and no untoward incident was reported," an official said.

Meanwhile, the Centre tried to reach out to the farmers through religious leader Baba Lakkhawal, by sending out the message that states may choose not to implement the new laws. Farmer leaders, however, unfazed, maintained that this was an attempt to divide them once again and that they would not fall for it.

(With Agency inputs)