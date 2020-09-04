A foot-pedal for lifts, automated thermal screening at stations

New Delhi: From automated thermal screening at stations to a lift-calling system driven by a foot pedal, the Delhi Metro has taken a slew of measure to make sure they're prepared to deal with the onslaught of commuters that is set to begin on September 7 when the metro services in the Capital will resume after being shut for over five months owing to the COVID-19-induced lockdown.



While the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has said that trains will not halt at stations within containment zones, it added that the trains might also not stop at stations where passengers are seen violating social distancing norms.

A city police official said masks inside the premises and inside trains are mandatory and "challans will be issued if they violate this" rule. Officials said that at all stations, red lines have been drawn at a gap of one foot to ensure social distancing while queueing up.

At the point of entry at 45 stations, automated thermal screening-cum-sanitiser dispensers have been installed. This facility will be available at 17 metro stations, including Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat and Vishwavidyalaya stations, of the Yellow Line which will be the first to resume services on September 7.

Also, at 16 metro stations, including at Kashmere Gate, Rajiv Chowk, IGI Airport, Hauz Khas, and Mandi House, push-button facilities to call a lift have been disabled, and commuters can press a foot pedal to call it. There are 50 such lifts at these metro stations.

The stoppage duration of trains will be longer. From 10-15 seconds at each station, it will be increased to 20-25

seconds, and at interchange facilities, it will be increased by around 20 seconds, when services resume.

No tokens will be issued to passengers due to the high risk of virus spreading through it, officials said, adding that only smart card users, including QR code users on the Airport Express Line will be allowed to travel, which can be recharged digitally without any human interface, the official said.

Luggage bags will be sanitised just before the frisking points, and people are advised to carry light luggage with no metallic objects, it said.