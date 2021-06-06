A cop each to help families of personnel who died of Covid

New Delhi: The Delhi Police Commissioner has asked DCPs to depute one dedicated inspector, from every districts and units, to help nominees of police personnel, who died due to COVID-19, in the paperwork for getting financial assistance.



"Please refer to CP Delhi's meeting held on June 2 with regard to provide relief to Corona warriors. During the above meeting, CP Delhi has directed that one dedicated inspector from concerned districts, units, where anyone of the 75 Corona warriors, shall be deputed to visit the family of the deceased police personnel (Corona warrior) who will facilitate in filing the performa for availing the benefits (financial assistance)," an order read.

The order further reads, "The designated, nominated inspectors shall also ensure the paper works of each and every Corona warrior (deceased police personnel) are duly filled, processed and forwarded to the competent authority."

According to the official, the paperwork includes all superannuation benefits calculated processed and released to the nominee or the concerned account holder as per norms with identity and relationship with the deceased. All pension files are processed and proof of fixation and its release through banking instruments. "All files should have reached GA Branch PHQ pertaining to DPWS, Martyr's fund release to the concerned account of the beneficiary. All files for Axis bank relief are prepared and deposited to the concerned Axis bank official so designated," the order further read.

Further, the Delhi Police directed DCPs to ensure that the inspectors should submit their compliance reports by June 7 so that the next review of CP Delhi on June 9 shows substantial action taken report.

Recently in an order, CP Delhi has desired that nominees of all police personnel who have expired due to COVID 19 infection must get financial assistance of Rs 28 lakhs from Axis bank within seven days of the death of concerned police personnel.

Apart from that, the families of deceased's police personnel are entitled to Rs 7 lakh aid from the Delhi Police Welfare Society funds and Rs 15 lakh from the Delhi Police Martyrs' Fund. The Delhi Police have received a total of 73 proposals for financial assistance from the families of personnel who lost their lives to Covid-19 during the pandemic here.