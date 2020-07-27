A complex contractual hiring policy leaves over 200 HCWs of Lady Hardinge in lurch

New Delhi: A chink in the contractual hiring policies of the Landy Hardinge Hospital here has left over 200 staff members of the dedicated COVID-19 healthcare facility in a lurch, who after having served on the frontlines of the Coronavirus battle, have now been asked to leave.



The problem, however, is in the way the hospital hires these healthcare workers. Every six months, a new contractor is hired, who brings in new workers as part of the Multi-Tasking Staff. These employees usually help out with patient management, starting from dressing them to moving them from one ward to the other and also sometimes dispose of used protective gear.

The next contractor is set to come in next month and 70 of these staff members have already been asked not to come on duty from them onwards. In fact, the All India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU) has now also written to the Health Ministry, asking them to intervene in the matter.

Radha (name changed) who has been working at the hospital for almost two years now said that this is distressing for them. "Every six months, a new contractor comes and brings a new team with him. Last time, when the current contractor came he took Rs 15,000 from us to let us keep our jobs," she said.

The current contractor Jai Balaji Security Service was not available to comment

on the matter. Radha said that there are about 70 people who will lose their job; while a

list of 208 people has already come out.

"The act of the officials is totally unjust and abuse of official position with a view of getting financial advantage for self or for some other individual," the letter by AICCTU said.

Radha earns Rs 15,900 per month in her current position at the hospital. Surya Prakash, President of AICCTU said they are raising the issue with the ministry, which is expected to look into the matter.

"We just don't want to lose our jobs. We have been doing COVID-19 jobs and this is not correct," said Radha. The healthcare worker also said that they often do not receive their salaries on time.

The daily minimum wages in Delhi are Rs 538 per day or Rs 14,000 per month for unskilled workers; Rs 592 per day or Rs 15,400 per month for semi-skilled workers; and Rs 692 per day or Rs 16,962 per month for skilled workers.