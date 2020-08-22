A committee for each assembly seat to prevent malnutrition and ensure immunisation, says DCPCR

new delhi: In a bid to check malnutrition among children and ensure immunisation of all children in the Capital, the Delhi Commission for the Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) has now planned to constitute Vidhan Sabha-level Committees in all the 70 assembly constituencies of the city.



A notification from the child rights body said, "One in every three children is stunted before the age of 5, and due to the pandemic this is likely to increase to 1 in 2 children if unaddressed. It is therefore critical that the active efforts are undertaken in this regard."

The Vidhan Sabha-level committees shall comprise three members to be nominated by the respective Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA). At least one, ideally two, of these three members, shall be women, according to the DCPCR notification. The Commission may add to these committees, representatives of civil society organisations working in the field of health, nutrition and early childhood care for these committees, read the notification.

According to the Commission, they can terminate the engagement of any member if found guilty of misconduct in the discharge of duties, if they are not present in three meetings of the committee or do not file reports of visits and findings (despite reminders).

"The members of the committee may identify eligible beneficiaries for Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS). The members will also check records related to ICDS nutritional supplements distribution, beneficiaries' details to verify the distribution, records of immunisation of the children and the status of the applications filed under Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana (PMMVY). The members will not check any other records related to Anganwadi," read the

notification.

The committee members may speak to the beneficiaries to verify any claim mentioned in the records maintained at the Anganwadi-level. All such visits shall be duly recorded in the pro forma as prescribed by the commission and they will closely work with the Anganwadi workers in bridging digital literacy divide and support them in dynamic reporting of field data.

Anurag Kundu, Chairperson, DCPCR has written to all MLAs regarding the formation of these committees. "The COVID-19 pandemic has thrown unprecedented challenges, particularly for the children. Their immunisation against deadly diseases such as Tuberculosis, Measles and Diphtheria has been severely affected. The provision of nutritional supplements for the children aged under five years, lactating mothers, and pregnant women have also been adversely affected,"

Kundu said.

He added, "Pursuant to the obligation cast upon the Commission under section 13(1) of the Commissions For Protection of Child Rights Act, 2005, it has decided to constitute Vidhan Sabha level committees,"

he said.