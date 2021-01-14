A blog to keep count and help families of protesters who died

New delhi: Farmer unions have started a blog with the purpose of recording the deaths of the farmers or supporters of famers' Protest at various borders of Delhi. "This is to remind everyone of the human cost of the protest lest one forgets what this fight is against. This is also to commemorate the participation of these martyrs towards a cause that is bigger than just farmers rights and is emerging as a movement for the rights of the entire humanity," the spokesperson of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha wrote at the blog. Three people will be maintaining and updating the list. "I will appreciate it if the readers can drop in any data related to deaths at Farmers' Protest that might be missing from this blog or point out erroneous data in the comments," it added. According to the farmer unions, 121 people have died at the protests, including 11 suicides as of January 13. The page has also started to financially help the families of those farmers.

