992 cases, 36,757 tests conducted

New Delhi: Delhi reported 992 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday with a positivity rate of 2.70 per cent, while four more people succumbed to the pathogen in the city, health department officials said here.



They said the low number of cases could be attributed to fewer COVID-19 tests conducted on Monday on account of Holi. The total number of cases of the disease in the city stands at 6,60,611. Over 6.42 lakh patients have recovered so far, the officials added.

The city had recorded 1,904 cases on Monday, 1,881 cases on Sunday, 1,558 cases on Saturday, 1,534 cases on Friday, 1,515 cases on Thursday, 1,254 cases on Wednesday and 1,101 cases on last Tuesday.

The positivity rate was 2.77 per cent on Monday, 2.35 per cent on Sunday, 1.70 per cent on Saturday,1.80 per cent on Friday, 1.69 per cent on Thursday, 1.52 per cent on Wednesday, and 1.31 per cent last Tuesday. Four more people died due to the disease in the city, taking the death toll to 11,016, the health department said. The number of active cases stands at 7,429, down from 7,545 on Monday, it added. A total of 36,757 tests, including 28,618 RT-PCR tests, were conducted a day ago, a bulletin issued by the department said.

The number of people under home-isolation rose to 4,832 from 4,639 a day ago. Number of containment zones rose to 1,903 from 1,849 on Monday, it said.

The COVID-19 caseload in Delhi on January 1 was over 6.25 lakh, and the total count of fatalities was 10,557.

The number of daily cases had started to come down in February. On February 26, the month's highest daily count of 256 cases was recorded.

However, the daily spike began to rise again in March, and it has been steadily increasing over the past few days.

And amid the new tide of rising Covid-19 cases, due to which restrictions have been re-imposed, over 18,500 challans were issued and fines worth over Rs 3.18 crore imposed in Delhi for COVID-19 protocol violation in the last five days, official data released on Tuesday showed.

The report on enforcement actions for strict implementation of COVID-19-appropriate behaviour has been compiled on the basis of data received from 11 revenue districts pertaining to action taken from March 25 to 29.

The data showed that a sum of Rs 1.66 crore has already been collected as fines for violation of the norms. The number of challans issued on March 25 was 4,018, followed by 3,877 the next day, 4,034 on March 27, 3,834 on March 28 and 2,758 on March 29, it added.

The DDMA had ordered that there will be no public celebrations in the national capital on March 29 on account of Holi and Shab-e-Barat.

According to Delhi Police, over 700 challans were imposed on Monday (March 29) for not wearing face-masks. Till 4 pm on Monday, 730 challans were issued to people who were found without a face mask, nine were fined for not adhering to social distancing norms and three for spitting in public places, according to data shared by the police. Ninety-four face masks were also distributed in the city, the police said.

Meanwhile, over 38,000 beneficiaries in the national capital received COVID-19 vaccine shots by 6 pm on Tuesday and none of them have reported adverse events so far, officials said.