98 passengers fined for violating COVID-19 norms on Delhi Metro

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has issued 98 challans to Metro passengers for violating guidelines pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic.



The police personnel at Metro stations have been conducting a drive to check on those found violating COVID-19 guidelines. In most of the cases, passengers were found not wearing masks or maintaining social distancing.

As per data, in the last four days, 1,903 Metro trains were checked and 98 challans were issued to passengers for violating the guidelines to control the pandemic, said Jitendra Mani, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Metro).

He requested all metro passengers to wear masks, maintain social distancing and use hand sanitizers for their safety.

"Random checkings inside trains have led to a decrease in violations. Wear masks, maintain social distancing and use hand sanitizers for their safety," he said.

"Random drive in Metro done in last 3 days regarding mask use in metro, about 1,400 Metro train were checked and 87 challan done, all metro user requested to use mask during travel,pls ensure social distancing and covid protocol ," Delhi Police (Metro Unit) tweeted on October 17.

Meanwhile, according to recent data of CISF, due to COVID-19 and lockdown, incidents in Metro have decreased. The Delhi Metro was closed on March 22 to contain the spread of the coronavirus, and after 169 days it resumed services in early September with strict safety and social distancing measures.