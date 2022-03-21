97 new Covid cases, 1 death; positivity 0.41%

New Delhi: Delhi reported 97 fresh coronavirus cases and one fatality linked to the disease, while the positivity stood at 0.41 per cent, according to data shared by the city health

department on Sunday. The number of tests conducted a day ago stood at 23,766.

The new fatality pushed the death toll from the pandemic to 26,147 in Delhi, the latest health bulletin stated.

The total number of home isolation cases as on February 1 had stood at 12,312, and on March 20, it dipped to 365.

The number of containment zones, which were also slowly falling in this period, also registered a dip in its count to 3,147 on March 20, according to official figures shared by the health department. There are 10,244 beds for Covid patients in Delhi hospitals and 73 (0.71 per cent) of them were occupied.